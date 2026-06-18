NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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18.06.2026 11:12:00

Nvidia Stock vs. Micron Stock: Wall Street Says Buy One and Sell the Other

To date, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) are two of the biggest winners from the artificial intelligence infrastructure build-out. The stocks have added 1,320% and 1,940%, respectively, since January 2023. But most Wall Street analysts think one of the two is overvalued.The Wall Street consensus implies investors should buy Nvidia and sell Micron at current prices. Here are the details you need to make an educated decision.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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