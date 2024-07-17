|
17.07.2024 07:15:16
Nvidia surpasses Microsoft as world's most valuable company
High-end computer chipmaker Nvidia is now seen by investors as the most valuable company on the planet. Its share price has risen abruptly in the last five years as AI and machine learning come into focus.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen
|16.07.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.06.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.05.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.05.24
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.05.24
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp.
|406,70
|-1,42%
|NVIDIA Corp.
|110,38
|-4,84%