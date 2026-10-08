NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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08.10.2026 20:13:43
NVIDIA To Invest $1B In U.S. Scientific Research Over Five Years
(RTTNews) - NVIDIA (NVDA) announced commitments valued at $1 billion over the next five years to strengthen U.S. scientific research and development in areas including quantum computing, healthcare and energy security.
The commitments are intended to expand the country's capacity for superintelligence research and development through support for higher-education research institutions, investments aimed at advancing U.S. quantum computing capabilities and support for cloud service providers serving U.S. government missions.
NVIDIA also said it is collaborating on several Phase 2 Genesis Mission projects announced at a Washington, D.C. event, including initiatives focused on quantum computing, fusion, accelerator design and microelectronics.
The company has collaborated with U.S. national laboratories for more than two decades and last year announced a partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy on the Genesis Mission.
As part of that work, NVIDIA is building a supercomputer for scientific research at Argonne National Laboratory and is supporting seven additional systems across Argonne and Los Alamos National Laboratories.
NVIDIA said its latest commitments are intended to provide scientists with advanced computing and artificial intelligence infrastructure to accelerate research and scientific discovery across critical fields.
NVIDIA is a technology company focused on artificial intelligence and accelerated computing, providing hardware, software and platforms for data centers, scientific computing and other applications.
Currently, NVDA is trading at $230.23, down 3.04%.
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Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
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|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.08.26
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|DZ BANK
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|21.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18:43
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|21.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
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|Deutsche Bank AG
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|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.01.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.11.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|205,00
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