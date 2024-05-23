|
23.05.2024 19:45:44
Nvidia Tops $1,000. Here's Why the AI Stock Was Soaring Today.
Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were soaring again after the GPU superstar posted better-than-expected results in its first-quarter earnings report and offered strong guidance for the second quarter.The company also surprised investors with a 10-for-1 stock split.As a result, the stock was up 10.8% on the news as of 12:49 p.m. ET.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
