Nvidia Trades Near All-Time Highs: Is the Stock Still a Buy?

Euphoria surrounding the possibilities of artificial intelligence (AI) technology is pushing the stock market to record levels. While there are many companies shaping the AI narrative, I would argue that Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is cast in the lead role.The company's breakthroughs in compute networking are impacting a multitude of AI applications, including machine learning, generative AI, and large language models (LLMs). Nvidia is currently the nucleus of most systems powering modern AI tools, and investors have been cheering on the stock. Over the last year, shares have surged by 265%.With Nvidia stock hovering in the vicinity of the all-time high it set earlier this month, some investors may be wondering if they've missed out on the chance to profit. My stance? Given all the moves Nvidia is making and the ways it's setting itself up for long-term growth, now is as lucrative a time as ever to scoop up some shares.