NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
21.02.2026 19:42:00
Nvidia vs. Alphabet: Which Is the Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Now?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) are two giants competing in the artificial intelligence build-out. For the most part, these two don't compete against each other, and Alphabet is primarily a client of Nvidia's. However, Alphabet has also built a graphics processing unit (GPU) alternative that competes with Nvidia's product, although it's serving a specific niche.Of these two, which one is the better AI stock to buy now?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
