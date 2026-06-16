NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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16.06.2026 23:09:00

Nvidia vs. Alphabet: Which Is the Better AI Chip Stock to Own for the Next 5 Years?

Artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure spending is booming, and two of the companies with leading chips in this field are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) with its graphics processing units (GPUs) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) with its Tensor Processing Units (TPUs). The success of both is undeniable, as they are the two largest companies in the world by market cap as of this writing.Let's examine both AI stocks to see which one looks like the better one to own over the next five years.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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