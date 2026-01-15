Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
15.01.2026 03:15:00
Nvidia vs. Alphabet: Which Is the Better AI Growth Stock for 2026?
There are numerous ways to bet on AI (artificial intelligence). But two paths are particularly intriguing: the AI technology suppliers and the beneficiaries of AI at scale. In other words, you can buy the company selling the "picks and shovels," or the chips and systems powering AI. Or, alternatively, you can invest in a company that integrates AI into existing products, services, and infrastructure used by billions of people.Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) fit these buckets nicely, with Nvidia of course being the technology supplier and Alphabet being the scaled technology platform. Both stocks have, unsurprisingly, been big winners as AI demand has surged.But with expectations now sky-high for both companies, the biggest question now is which stock offers the better risk-reward setup from today's price.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
