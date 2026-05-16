NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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16.05.2026 09:30:00
Nvidia vs. Alphabet: Which Will Be the World's Biggest Company By the End of 2026?
Only about a dozen companies have ever reached a $1 trillion valuation. Only one has gotten to $5 trillion: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The chipmaker is in a league of its own and currently holds the title of the world's largest corporation. But some of its tech peers aren't that far behind. The closest to Nvidia is Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), whose market cap is currently $4.8 trillion, compared to Nvidia's $5.5 trillion. What's more, the Google parent company has significantly outperformed Nvidia over the past year. Could Alphabet overtake Nvidia as the world's biggest company by the end of 2026? Image source: The Motley Fool.Alphabet is seeing incredible demand for its cloud services. During the first quarter, the company's total revenue increased by 22% year over year to $109.9 billion. Alphabet's advertising segment remains the largest, but cloud sales grew by an outstanding 63% year over year to about $20 billion. Alphabet's cloud operating income climbed even faster, by 203% year over year to $6.6 billion, while the company's total operating income grew by a much more modest 30% year over year to $39.7 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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