Nvidia vs. AMD: Elon Musk Picked a Side on the SpaceX Earnings Call

The GPU market is dominated by a duopoly featuring Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). Nvidia is shipping Blackwell at enormous scale and ramping up Vera Rubin as the next rack-scale platform. Meanwhile, AMD is selling MI300 systems and lining up its next-generation MI400 accelerators to keep its seat at the table.

Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, Oracle, Meta Platforms, Anthropic, and OpenAI are not picking one vendor to supply chips for the artificial intelligence (AI) build-outs. Instead, they are stuffing solutions from both Nvidia and AMD into the same stacks because supply is tight, different workloads require specific architectures, and nobody can afford to sit around and wait.

This is the backdrop of the AI infrastructure landscape. However, during Space Exploration Technologies' first earnings call as a public company, Elon Musk stepped into the chip arena and made his preference abundantly obvious.

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