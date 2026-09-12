NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
12.09.2026 23:00:00
Nvidia vs. AMD: Elon Musk Picked a Side on the SpaceX Earnings Call
The GPU market is dominated by a duopoly featuring Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). Nvidia is shipping Blackwell at enormous scale and ramping up Vera Rubin as the next rack-scale platform. Meanwhile, AMD is selling MI300 systems and lining up its next-generation MI400 accelerators to keep its seat at the table.
Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, Oracle, Meta Platforms, Anthropic, and OpenAI are not picking one vendor to supply chips for the artificial intelligence (AI) build-outs. Instead, they are stuffing solutions from both Nvidia and AMD into the same stacks because supply is tight, different workloads require specific architectures, and nobody can afford to sit around and wait.
This is the backdrop of the AI infrastructure landscape. However, during Space Exploration Technologies' first earnings call as a public company, Elon Musk stepped into the chip arena and made his preference abundantly obvious.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
|
11.09.26
|Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich schlussendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
11.09.26
|NYSE-Handel: S&P 500 schlussendlich in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
11.09.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones schlussendlich mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
11.09.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite schlussendlich mit grünen Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
11.09.26
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ 100 nachmittags auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
11.09.26
|Zuversicht in New York: S&P 500 stärker (finanzen.at)
|
11.09.26
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones liegt am Nachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
11.09.26
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ Composite am Freitagnachmittag mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.08.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.01.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.11.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|188,46
|0,16%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: Dow schließt stärker -- ATX geht nach Rekord fester ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwach
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt legten im Freitagshandel zu. An der Wall Street waren grüne Vorzeichen zu sehen. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Freitag in Rot.