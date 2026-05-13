AMD Aktie

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WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078

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13.05.2026 13:23:00

Nvidia vs. AMD: The Better AI Chip Stock for 2026

Semiconductor stocks are enjoying yet another terrific year, as evidenced by the 70% jump in the PHLX Semiconductor Sector index so far in 2026. Artificial intelligence (AI), not surprisingly, has played a central role behind this red-hot rally in the semiconductor sector.Market research firm Gartner estimates that the global semiconductor industry's revenue could increase by 64% in 2026 to $1.32 trillion. The robust demand for AI processors and networking components will power this outstanding growth. That's why now is a good time to take a closer look at the prospects of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), two chip designers that have been witnessing impressive revenue and earnings growth driven by AI.Let's see which of these two semiconductor stocks is a better buy for 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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