AMD Aktie
WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078
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16.07.2026 14:20:00
Nvidia vs. AMD vs. Cerebras: Which Is the Best AI Inference Stock to Buy Today?
While the first phase of the artificial intelligence (AI) trend was all about large language model (LLM) training, the next phase is increasingly becoming about inference -- putting those trained models to work on real-world tasks. This is expected to become the larger of the two markets eventually.Chipmakers Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ: CBRS) are all looking to become the leader in powering inference workloads. Excelling in those computing tasks tends to be more about quick access to memory than raw computing power, and all three are taking different approaches to tackle this issue. As such, let's dig into which looks like the best inference semiconductor stock to buy right now.Nvidia has long been the AI infrastructure leader: Its graphics processing units (GPUs) have been the main chips used to train AI models. The company has developed a huge moat in this arena by popularizing its CUDA software platform with developers. Most foundational AI code was written in CUDA and optimized specifically for Nvidia's chips.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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