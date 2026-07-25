Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
|
26.07.2026 01:00:00
Nvidia vs. AMD vs. Intel: Which One Actually Won the AI Chip Race in the First Half of 2026?
Three companies dominate the conversation about artificial intelligence (AI) chips: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC). But dominating the conversation and winning the race are two different things. So which one actually came out ahead in the first half of 2026? The answer depends on how you keep score.Image source: Getty Images.By the measure that matters most, market dominance, it was not close. Nvidia still controls somewhere between 80% and 90% of the AI data center graphics processing unit (GPU) market. Its data center segment alone generated roughly $194 billion over its most recent fiscal year, more than 11 times AMD's entire data center business, and its new Vera Rubin platform has ramped into full production with demand visibility stretching into the trillions of dollars. When it comes to actually selling the chips that train and run AI, Nvidia is not just winning, it is lapping the field. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.
|
24.07.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Bernstein belässt AMD auf 'Outperform' - Ziel 600 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
|
22.07.26
|AMD schließt KI-Deal mit Anthropic - Aktie gibt nach (finanzen.at)
|
22.07.26
|S&P 500-Titel AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) -Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) -Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
22.07.26