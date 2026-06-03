Broadcom Aktie

Broadcom für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073

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03.06.2026 10:05:00

Nvidia vs. Broadcom: Which AI Chip Stock Is the Better Buy Right Now?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) are the top artificial intelligence (AI) chipmakers by market cap, and both delivered record results in their most recent quarters.Of the two, Broadcom has been the better investment in 2026 and over the last year, but Nvidia is the winner if you look further back. Its five-year and 10-year returns are much higher than Broadcom's.Let's see how these two semiconductor stocks compare and which is the better buy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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