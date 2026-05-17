Cerebras Systems Aktie
WKN DE: A40RUX / ISIN: US15675D1037
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18.05.2026 00:05:00
Nvidia vs. Cerebras: Better AI Stock to Buy Now
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been the "go-to" artificial intelligence (AI) stock since the start of this technology revolution. Why? Because the company offers the most powerful chips that fuel the most essential of AI operations, such as training models and guiding them through their work. Other chip designers -- market giants such as Advanced Micro Devices and Intel -- also are benefiting from the AI boom, but Nvidia remains the leader.Now, however, a young player is set to challenge this market behemoth, and investors are clearly intrigued. Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ: CBRS) began trading on May 14, and the stock soared 68% in the biggest initial public offering of the year. The company raised more than $5.5 billion and finished the day with a market capitalization of nearly $67 billion. So, which is the better AI stock to buy after this exciting market debut? Should you go with market giant Nvidia or promising challenger Cerebras? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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