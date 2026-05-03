Infleqtion Aktie

Infleqtion für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A422S8 / ISIN: US45676K1034

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03.05.2026 15:05:00

Nvidia vs. Infleqtion: Is the AI Giant or the Quantum Upstart the Better Buy Right Now?

The artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing markets have both grown rapidly in recent years. AI companies are reshaping the world by optimizing, accelerating, and automating various tasks, and they're changing how people create and consume content. Quantum computers, which can process certain computing tasks much faster than classical computers, are expanding beyond niche research projects toward more commercial applications.Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Infleqtion (NYSE: INFQ) represent two ways to invest in these expanding markets. Nvidia is the world's largest producer of data center GPUs, which top AI companies use to train their large language models (LLMs) and AI algorithms. Over the past 12 months, Nvidia's stock has risen nearly 80% as its GPU sales soared.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Infleqtion Inc Registered Shs 12,41 4,37% Infleqtion Inc Registered Shs

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