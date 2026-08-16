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WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027

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16.08.2026 21:27:57

Nvidia vs. Meta: Is Custom Silicon a Critical Threat to Nvidia's AI Moat?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) controls the chips and software powering the artificial intelligence boom, while Meta (NASDAQ: META) is opening models and building custom hardware to reduce that control. Their escalating rivalry could reshape industry economics, yet the biggest surprise may be that each company can win by dominating a different layer of the market.Stock prices used were the market prices of July 29, 2026. The video was published on Aug. 14, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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