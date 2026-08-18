NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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18.08.2026 19:01:00
Nvidia vs. Micron: One Sells AI Chips, One Sells the Memory Next to Them. Here's Which Stock Actually Benefits More From the 2026 AI Infrastructure Buildout.
In the AI infrastructure boom, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) sells the brains of the AI factory while Micron (NASDAQ: MU) supplies the memory that keeps those brains fed with data, and that difference shapes which stock will benefit more from the current phase of this historic spending wave. In my view, Nvidia is the clearer winner because a greater fraction of every dollar of hyperscaler capex is spent on its accelerators than goes toward memory chips of the type that Micron manufactures. Micron still looks like a powerful second-derivative play, since AI servers can't be built without the high-bandwidth memory it supplies.The money flow this year is wildly high. The hyperscalers themselves say they plan to spend hundreds of billions of dollars in 2026 alone to expand AI data centers, GPU clusters, networking, and power infrastructure, a sharp jump from already elevated 2025 levels. One estimate puts combined capex for Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta Platforms at around $700 billion, with roughly two-thirds of that directed toward AI infrastructure rather than traditional cloud. Within that budget, the largest line item is the AI server stack itself, where accelerated servers built around high-end GPUs drive most of the component revenue growth. And of course, the hyperscalers are not the only tech players building data centers now.Nvidia sits directly in the center of this buying spree. Its data center business now revolves around entire racks of AI computing power, not just single chips. Systems like the GB200 Grace Blackwell Superchip and GB200 NVL72 tie together dozens of CPUs and GPUs into logical accelerators that can train and serve trillion-parameter models more efficiently than the prior-generation Hopper platforms. Hyperscalers are lining up to deploy these systems in their AI clouds, with massive companies committing to offer GB200 NVL72 instances to customers who want to run large language models at scale. All this sounds dense, but the basic point is that Nvidia products are in steady demand.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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