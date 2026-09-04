NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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04.09.2026 07:00:00
Nvidia vs. Micron: Which Is the Better AI Semiconductor Stock to Own for the Next 5 Years?
Artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure stocks are still one of the biggest driving forces in the market. While Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) helped lead the early charge, other stocks, like Micron (NASDAQ: MU), have greatly outperformed the AI leader over the past year.Let's dive into both AI stocks to see which one looks set to outperform over the next five years.Nvidia was the first big AI winner, and the advantages the company established remain in place today. Meanwhile, despite its massive size, the company continues to put up incredible growth. In Q2 2027, it more than doubled its revenue to a whopping $96.2 billion, with 117% growth in its data center segment. Meanwhile, it projected growth of 89% next quarter and 70% for fiscal 2028 (ending January 2028), while saying it remains capacity-constrained. In other words, it would be growing even faster if it could make more chips.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
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18:01
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones legt am Mittag den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
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18:01
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ Composite am Mittag leichter (finanzen.at)
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18:01
|NYSE-Handel S&P 500 am Mittag in Rot (finanzen.at)
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17:43
|NVIDIA-Investments im Check: Diese Aktien hielt der KI-Gigant in Q2 (finanzen.at)
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16:01
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 zum Handelsstart in Rot (finanzen.at)
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16:01
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 klettert zum Start (finanzen.at)
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16:01
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich zum Handelsstart fester (finanzen.at)
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16:01
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones gibt zum Start nach (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.08.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.01.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.11.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|198,48
|0,96%
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