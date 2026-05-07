NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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08.05.2026 00:10:00
Nvidia vs. Palantir: The Better AI Stock to Own in 2026
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) both were superstars in the early days of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. This is because they were among the first to benefit from the revenue opportunity -- and as a result, investors rushed to get in on their shares. Nvidia stock has soared more than 500% over the past three years, while Palantir has surged 1,700%. But in recent times, these AI powerhouses have faced a variety of challenges, from investors worrying about their valuations to concerns that demand for AI would decline. On top of this, war in Iran and uncertainty about the U.S. economy prompted many investors to turn away from riskier stocks -- such as AI players.All of this has weighed on the performance of both Nvidia and Palantir. Nvidia, after falling in the first quarter, has returned to positive territory and is up about 5% year to date. Palantir, however, hasn't yet recovered and today is down more than 20% since the start of the year. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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