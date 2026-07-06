NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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06.07.2026 21:30:00
Nvidia vs. Palantir: Which Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Is the Better Buy Right Now?
The artificial intelligence (AI) investment opportunity has become more measured throughout 2026. After years of parabolic gains driven by explosive demand for generative models and the underlying infrastructure that supports them, both Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) have been relatively subdued stocks so far this year.With that said, I think the muted stock performance of Nvidia and Palantir reflects broader digestion of lofty expectations rather than a fundamental breakdown in either business. For long-term investors, periods of consolidated price action often create attractive entry points.The question smart investors are asking is which of these two AI powerhouses offers the more compelling risk-reward profile on a dip. Let's dig in and find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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