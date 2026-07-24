Planet Labs Aktie
WKN DE: A3C84C / ISIN: US72703X1063
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24.07.2026 02:26:01
NVIDIA vs. Planet Labs: Which High-Growth Tech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
As artificial intelligence and global data monitoring redefine the modern economy, choosing between NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) requires a clear look at their differing trajectories. Both companies represent high-growth ambitions within the broader technology landscape.NVIDIA dominates the hardware foundation of the digital world, while Planet Labs provides a unique view of Earth from space. While one is a trillion-dollar leader and the other is a growing up-and-comer, both companies are leveraging advanced computing to capture value in an increasingly data-driven global market.NVIDIA designs the hardware and software used for accelerated computing and graphics. The company recently expanded its predictive capabilities by acquiring Kumo AI for nearly $400 million in June 2026. Note that two direct customers account for roughly 22% and 14% of total revenue, and customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business. The company also clarified it is not in talks to acquire any PC manufacturers despite market rumors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Planet Labs
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03.06.26
|Ausblick: Planet Labs vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
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20.05.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Planet Labs stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
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18.03.26
|Ausblick: Planet Labs vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
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04.03.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Planet Labs legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)