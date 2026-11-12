NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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12.11.2026 01:00:02

Nvidia vs. SK Hynix: Which AI Chip Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?

As the demand for advanced computing hardware continues to accelerate, investors are closely watching the leaders of the hardware revolution. Choosing between Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) and SK Hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) involves weighing different parts of the tech stack.

Nvidia provides the processing power that runs modern data centers, while SK Hynix supplies the specialized memory those processors require to function. Both companies are vital to the infrastructure of tomorrow, making them frequent subjects of comparison for long-term investors.

Nvidia is the clear leader in GPU-accelerated computing, offering a suite of products for data centers, gaming, and the automotive industry. It is a central figure among semiconductor stocks because its hardware and software are foundational to modern computing. However, investors should note that the company has significant customer concentration, with one direct customer representing roughly 22% and another nearly 14% of revenue. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

NVIDIA Corp. 150,04 -4,21% NVIDIA Corp.
SK hynix Inc (spons. GDRs) 840,00 -3,67% SK hynix Inc (spons. GDRs)

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