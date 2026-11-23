NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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23.11.2026 22:32:33
Nvidia vs. SpaceX: The AI Revolution Is Big Enough for Both. Here's the Better Buy.
Few, if any, forces will reshape the economy in the coming years like artificial intelligence. Companies are spending hundreds of billions of dollars on the chips, data centers, and the models that power it.
Two very different businesses sit near the center of that build-out. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) designs the semiconductors that power and train most AI systems. Meanwhile, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX) is working to become one of the key hyperscalers providing AI compute capacity, not to mention its plan to be a key pioneer in the space economy.
Both stocks have slumped from their highs, and Wall Street remains divided on their respective trajectories. While the AI revolution is big enough for both of these stocks, let's take a look at which is the better buy.
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Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|23.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|23.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|19.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|23.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|19.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|19.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|13.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|151,50
|31,40%
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