Few, if any, forces will reshape the economy in the coming years like artificial intelligence. Companies are spending hundreds of billions of dollars on the chips, data centers, and the models that power it.

Two very different businesses sit near the center of that build-out. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) designs the semiconductors that power and train most AI systems. Meanwhile, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX) is working to become one of the key hyperscalers providing AI compute capacity, not to mention its plan to be a key pioneer in the space economy.

Both stocks have slumped from their highs, and Wall Street remains divided on their respective trajectories. While the AI revolution is big enough for both of these stocks, let's take a look at which is the better buy.

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