NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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04.07.2026 18:07:00
Nvidia vs. Strategy: Which Stock Has a Better Chance of Surging 10x by 2036?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) needs no introduction. It's at the center of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, supplying industry-leading hardware and software for the infrastructure build-out.Investors might have heard of Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR). It's a $32 billion enterprise software business that morphed into a Bitcoin treasury company.Between these two stocks, whose recent performances are on opposite ends of the spectrum, which has a better chance of surging 10x by 2036?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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