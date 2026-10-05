Taiwan Semiconductor Aktie

Taiwan Semiconductor für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MNM3 / ISIN: TW0005425003

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
06.10.2026 01:43:54

Nvidia vs. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Can the world's most famous chip designer continue to outperform the giant that actually builds the silicon? Choosing between Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) requires understanding their unique roles in the artificial intelligence era.

Nvidia provides the essential designs and software that drive modern computing, while Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing provides the physical fabrication expertise required to bring those designs to life. Both companies are central to the global supply chain, yet they operate at opposite ends of the chipmaking process, offering investors different ways to play the hardware boom.

Nvidia operates a platform-based business strategy, supported by global cloud service providers and AI model makers, while serving industries such as healthcare and automotive. The company designs platforms for gaming and data centers and is currently acquiring Hugging Face to bolster its open-weight AI capabilities. With two customers accounting for 22% and 14% of revenue, respectively, this concentration adds significant risk to the business model.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Taiwan Semiconductor Co Ltd

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Taiwan Semiconductor Co Ltd

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NVIDIA Corp. 214,35 0,73% NVIDIA Corp.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR Cert Deposito Arg Repr 3 ADRs 85 525,00 3,23% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR Cert Deposito Arg Repr 3 ADRs
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSMC) (Spons. ADRs) 432,00 -0,23% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSMC) (Spons. ADRs)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 40
04.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 40: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.10.26 KW 40: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03.10.26 September 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX & DAX vor positiver Eröffnung -- Asiens Börsen mit Gewinnen
An den heimischen sowie den deutschen Börsen wird mit einer stärkeren Eröffnung gerechnet. An den Börsen in Asien geht es am Dienstag aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen