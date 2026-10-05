Nvidia vs. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Can the world's most famous chip designer continue to outperform the giant that actually builds the silicon? Choosing between Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) requires understanding their unique roles in the artificial intelligence era.

Nvidia provides the essential designs and software that drive modern computing, while Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing provides the physical fabrication expertise required to bring those designs to life. Both companies are central to the global supply chain, yet they operate at opposite ends of the chipmaking process, offering investors different ways to play the hardware boom.

Nvidia operates a platform-based business strategy, supported by global cloud service providers and AI model makers, while serving industries such as healthcare and automotive. The company designs platforms for gaming and data centers and is currently acquiring Hugging Face to bolster its open-weight AI capabilities. With two customers accounting for 22% and 14% of revenue, respectively, this concentration adds significant risk to the business model.

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