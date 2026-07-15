Cerebras Systems Aktie
WKN DE: A40RUX / ISIN: US15675D1037
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15.07.2026 11:10:00
Nvidia vs Cerebras: Which Is the Better Discount AI Buy Now?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ: CBRS) both offer something in great need right now: the high-powered compute to fuel artificial intelligence (AI) workloads. Nvidia is the better-known of the two, having been in the chip space for more than 30 years, and today dominates the AI chip market. Cerebras is an exciting new player with a very powerful chip.Both of these companies could make an interesting investment, and they have seen their shares decline from highs in recent times. This presents a potential buying opportunity. But which is the better discount AI buy right now? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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