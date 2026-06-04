NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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04.06.2026 03:03:00
Nvidia Wants to Reinvent the PC. Here's What That Means for Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has spent the past three years becoming the world's most valuable company on the back of one business: selling the chips that power artificial intelligence (AI) data centers. Now it wants the device on your desk.At the Computex trade show in Taipei this week, Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang unveiled RTX Spark, a new superchip built for Windows PCs -- a direct push into a market long carved up by Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM).The reveal sent all three rivals' shares lower while Nvidia's rose. But the size of the threat looks very different depending on which company you're looking at.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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