Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
25.01.2026 21:45:00
Nvidia's 85% GPU Market Share Faces Growing Competition: Is This AI Stock Still a Buy for 2026?
When you're talking about the biggest stock market stories of 2025, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a name that keeps coming up. The company has been one of the biggest winners of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.The company's hardware, its graphics processing units (GPUs), have become synonymous with AI. Many of the most advanced programs run on Nvidia chips -- so many, in fact, that Nvidia has achieved a market share of 85%.Nvidia is nearly a monopoly on its own with market control like that. But there are competitors emerging, namely Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
