Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
26.02.2026 02:48:59
Nvidia's AI-Powered Earnings Beat and Revenue Guidance Crushed Wall Street's Estimates
Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are hovering between being down less than 1% and up less than 1% in Wednesday's after-hours trading as 8 p.m. ET approaches, following the artificial intelligence (AI) tech leader's release of its report for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 (ended Jan. 25). The quarter's revenue and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) easily beat Wall Street's estimates, and Q1 guidance for the top line crushed the analyst consensus estimate. Investors always have extremely high expectations for Nvidia, so even if it turns in a fantastic quarter, its stock may not rise much, or even at all.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
