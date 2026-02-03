Broadcom Aktie

Broadcom für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073

03.02.2026 10:06:00

Nvidia's Biggest Competitive Risk Isn't Broadcom or AMD -- It's Something Far More Near and Dear

Approximately three decades ago, the advent and proliferation of the internet completely changed the growth trajectory for corporate America. The internet was a technological advancement that opened new sales and marketing channels, as well as paved the way for the retail investor revolution.Investors have been waiting decades for the next technological leap forward to rival the rise of the internet. The evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) looks to be this long-awaited innovation, with companies like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) spearheading the charge.Giving software and systems the tools to make autonomous, split-second decisions is a game changer that analysts at PwC foresee adding more than $15 trillion to global gross domestic product by 2030. Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) are the brains of enterprise data centers and power software- and system-driven decisions, including the training of large language models.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
