Something Holdings Aktie

Something Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: JP3322960000

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13.07.2026 13:06:00

Nvidia's Biggest Risk Isn't Custom AI Chips From Broadcom or AMD -- It's Something That's Hidden in Plain Sight

It's no secret that artificial intelligence (AI) has been Wall Street's hottest trend for years. Empowering software and systems with the tools to make split-second, autonomous decisions is a technological leap forward that PwC believes can create $15.7 trillion in global economic value by 2030. Chipmakers have been at the forefront of what makes AI data centers tick, with Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) graphics processing units (GPUs) dominating the landscape. However, hyperscalers will also be relying on custom application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) from Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) and specialized variants of Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) core lineup of GPUs.On paper, Broadcom and AMD look to be the biggest risk to Nvidia's AI infrastructure dominance. But dig a bit deeper, and you'll discover that Nvidia's top competitive risk is something nearer and dearer.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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