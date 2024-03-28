|
28.03.2024 12:00:00
Nvidia's Blackwell Chip Is Here. How Will the Red-Hot "Magnificent Seven" Company's New GPU Affect the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Landscape?
Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) recent GPU Technology Conference (GTC) took the wraps off Blackwell -- the company's next-generation chip platform. Named after mathematician, statistician, and pioneering game theorist David Blackwell, the new graphics processing unit (GPU) hardware is designed to deliver unprecedented processing power for generative artificial intelligence (AI) applications.Made possible by a roughly $10 billion research and development budget, the first GB200 Blackwell processors are expected to deliver a major leap forward compared to the company's existing Hopper H100 GPUs. Nvidia expects to begin shipping the first generation of Blackwell chips later this year. A single GB200 GPU is expected to sell for somewhere between $30,000 and $40,000, and CEO Jensen Huang believes the new processor will quickly become the most successful product in the company's history. What does the upcoming release of Blackwell mean for Nvidia's stock? And how will this incredibly powerful new GPU reshape the AI landscape?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
