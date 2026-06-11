Sky High PLCShs Aktie
WKN DE: A0LGY8 / ISIN: GB00B1LCP739
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11.06.2026 20:30:00
Nvidia's Buybacks, Sky-High Margins, and TCO Claims
Rising memory costs, in-house solutions, and shifting capital returns are reshaping expectations for vendors' total cost of ownership, margin durability, and growth prospects. Watch the video below to see how this might affect Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and investor valuation assumptions.*This video was published on May 29, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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