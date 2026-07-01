Marvell Technology Group Aktie
WKN: 930131 / ISIN: BMG5876H1051
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01.07.2026 12:20:00
Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang Just Called Marvell Technology The Next Trillion-Dollar Company. But Is It the Better Stock to Buy?
Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO and co-founder, Jensen Huang, has no problem calling out stocks that he thinks will be worthwhile investments. Recently, he made another one of those calls, pinpointing Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) as a top stock pick. In fact, he thinks it will be one of the next trillion-dollar companies. That's high praise from the CEO of the world's largest company, but does that assessment translate to shares of Marvell being a better buy than Nvidia stock? Let's look at these two and see which stock makes the most sense to invest in now.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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