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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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07.06.2026 20:05:00
Nvidia's CEO Just Called This Stock the Next Trillion-Dollar Company. Is It Time to Load Up on Shares?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang isn't afraid to praise other companies and call out their potential, and he did just that recently on stage at the Computex event in Taipei. He applauded Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL), saying it could be set to become the "next trillion-dollar company." Huang's comments sent shares of the semiconductor stock soaring 32.5% last Tuesday (June 2). Following the big move, the stock now has a market cap of over $250 billion. So, if Huang is right, the stock could still quadruple from here. For its part, Nvidia took a $2 billion stake in Marvell earlier this year.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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