04.03.2024 13:10:00
Nvidia's CEO Says AI Is at a "Tipping Point." Is the Stock Still a Buy?
When it comes to artificial intelligence (AI), the "Magnificent Seven" -- Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Tesla, and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- garner the most attention from Wall Street.Each of these companies is playing a major role in rapid changes across e-commerce, cloud computing, consumer electronics, robotics, advertising, and more. But among the Magnificent Seven, Nvidia may be playing the most important role. The company's graphics processing units (GPU) are fueling applications across the generative AI spectrum -- from machine learning and quantum computing to data centers.During its fiscal 2024 fourth-quarter earnings call on Feb. 21, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang declared that "accelerated computing and generative AI have hit the tipping point." With Nvidia stock up over 230% in the last year, some investors may be wondering what Huang meant, and if it's too late to buy shares.
