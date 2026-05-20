Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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20.05.2026 07:26:00
Nvidia's Earnings Are Hours Away. Here Are 3 Things to Watch.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) reports its fiscal first-quarter results after the market closes Wednesday (today), and the release will give investors the clearest read yet on whether the artificial intelligence (AI) build-out that has consumed the AI chipmaker's order book is still gaining steam.The stock has quietly climbed into the report. Shares recently touched an all-time high closing price of $235.74 on May 14, but have pulled back some since then. Still, Nvidia is up about 19% year to date, easily outperforming the broader market.Even with the headline revenue and earnings sure to grab attention, a handful of items further down in the report -- starting with what management says about the quarter ahead -- could matter more.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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