WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

14.11.2025 12:30:00

Nvidia's Earnings on Nov. 19: What History Tells Us About Nvidia Stock's Moves Following Earnings Releases

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is slated to report its results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 (ended Oct. 26) on Wednesday, Nov. 19, after the market close.As the dominant supplier of artificial intelligence (AI) chips and related technology, Nvidia has seen its quarterly reports become the most anticipated of every earnings season for the past few years. Beyond being the largest AI company, Nvidia is also the most valuable company on the S&P 500 index. So it is considered a bellwether, or indicator, for the entire stock market, as well as the AI space.This upcoming release comes at a particularly interesting time. Last week, Nvidia stock declined 7.2% on news that well-known hedge fund manager Michael Burry made big bearish bets (through buying put options) on Nvidia stock and fellow popular AI stock Palantir in the third quarter.
