NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
05.03.2026 00:10:00
Nvidia's Earnings Roared Higher. Here's 1 Top Artificial Intelligence ETF to Buy Now
The moment everyone had been waiting for happened last week: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the world's top artificial intelligence (AI) chip designer, reported earnings. And, importantly, the company continued its quarter-after-quarter trend of delivering earnings that beat analysts' expectations and spoke of ongoing high demand.This is a great sign for Nvidia as well as the overall AI industry, and here's why. Nvidia, as the chip leader, has become a bellwether for all of the tech players involved. If Nvidia benefits from demand, so will many others, such as the cloud service providers that offer Nvidia chips and other related products. And rival chipmakers may benefit too, as this high demand for chips has prompted big customers to invest in a variety of chips, not only those from Nvidia.For investors, Nvidia makes a great buy right now, especially since the stock price and valuation have slipped, offering you a solid entry point. But that purchase isn't the only way to benefit from Nvidia's earnings momentum. Let's check out this top AI exchange-traded fund (ETF) that will also do the job.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issued
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issued
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|10,40
|-1,89%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKrieg in Nahost: ATX und DAX schließen deutlich schwächer -- Wall Street letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt fielen am Donnerstag tief ins Minus. An der Wall Street dominierten die Bären. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich mit positiven Vorzeichen.