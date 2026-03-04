NOW Aktie

WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003

05.03.2026 00:10:00

Nvidia's Earnings Roared Higher. Here's 1 Top Artificial Intelligence ETF to Buy Now

The moment everyone had been waiting for happened last week: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the world's top artificial intelligence (AI) chip designer, reported earnings. And, importantly, the company continued its quarter-after-quarter trend of delivering earnings that beat analysts' expectations and spoke of ongoing high demand.This is a great sign for Nvidia as well as the overall AI industry, and here's why. Nvidia, as the chip leader, has become a bellwether for all of the tech players involved. If Nvidia benefits from demand, so will many others, such as the cloud service providers that offer Nvidia chips and other related products. And rival chipmakers may benefit too, as this high demand for chips has prompted big customers to invest in a variety of chips, not only those from Nvidia.For investors, Nvidia makes a great buy right now, especially since the stock price and valuation have slipped, offering you a solid entry point. But that purchase isn't the only way to benefit from Nvidia's earnings momentum. Let's check out this top AI exchange-traded fund (ETF) that will also do the job.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel

NOW Inc When Issued 10,40 -1,89% NOW Inc When Issued

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

22:17 4. Quartal 2025: So investierte der Hedgefonds von Paul Singer - Elliott Investment Management - mit Fokus auf Etsy, PepsiCo & Co.
20:21 Stanley Druckenmiller: Depot-Strategie im Schlussquartal 2025
04.03.26 Aktien von Amazon, Apple, Microsoft & Co.: Das änderte Jeremy Grantham in Q4 2025 an seinem Depot
03.03.26 Commerzbank-Portfolio: Diese US-Aktien gehörten im vierten Quartal 2025 zu den größten Positionen
02.03.26 Das Depot von Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025: Käufe, Verkäufe, Umschichtungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Krieg in Nahost: ATX und DAX schließen deutlich schwächer -- Wall Street letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt fielen am Donnerstag tief ins Minus. An der Wall Street dominierten die Bären. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich mit positiven Vorzeichen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

