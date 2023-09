Nvidia's Failed Attempt to Acquire This Semiconductor Powerhouse Could Lead to the Biggest IPO of 2023

In late 2020, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stunned the tech world by launching a $40 billion bid to buy CPU specialist Arm Holdings from Softbank Group. The acquisition would have created the "world's premier computing company for the age of artificial intelligence," according to Nvidia. Regulators ultimately quashed the deal, and the companies terminated their efforts in early 2022. That wasn't to be the end of the story, however, and the next chapter in this tale is about to commence. Arm Holdings recently filed an F-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the first step in its bid for an initial public offering (IPO).In an amended F-1 filing, which dropped on Sept. 5, Arm Holdings provided additional details to investors that suggest its public debut could be the biggest IPO of 2023. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel