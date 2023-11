Nvidia's Golden Artificial Intelligence (AI) Era Fuels Record-Breaking Results Beyond Wall Street's Wildest Forecasts

Semiconductor designer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported earnings on Tuesday evening, covering the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. The company enjoyed massive orders for its market-leading chips for artificial intelligence (AI) systems, focusing on generative AI and large language models. Nvidia's chips power the popular ChatGPT system, and many companies are tapping into that idea in 2023.The company crushed Wall Street's consensus expectations by a wide margin. The results also exceeded management's guidance targets across the board. Let's take a closer look at Nvidia's financial data and future prospects.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel