Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
19.11.2025 21:39:00
Nvidia's Grip on the AI Chip Business Is Strong, but How Long Can Its Dominance Last?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the most dominant player in the market for artificial intelligence (AI) chips by quite some distance. That's evident from the revenue that the chip designer generates from its data center segment each quarter, which is significantly more than its rivals generate in an entire year.The semiconductor giant controls 85% to 90% of the AI chip market, according to some estimates. Nvidia has maintained its dominance over AI chips in the past three years thanks to a combination of factors: the technological and R&D advantages that it has enjoyed over rivals; the power of its popular CUDA software platform; its relationship with foundry giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and its partnerships with major AI companies, hyperscalers, and global governments.More importantly, recent developments suggest that demand for Nvidia's AI chips continues to remain solid. But how long will the chip giant be able to maintain its dominance in this market? Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!