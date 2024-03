Nvidia's Huge AI Conference Did Not Disappoint

Last week's Nvidia GTC conference in San Jose, California, shows why Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continues to be at the very center of the AI universe. And for investors interested in the artificial intelligence sector, the conference was a treasure trove of relevant information.CEO Jensen Huang delivered his keynote in front of a standing-room-only crowd at the SAP Center, home to the NHL's San Jose Sharks. His presentation was jam-packed with the advancements Nvidia is making in AI and accelerated computing, including:Among the 15,000 or so attendees were representatives from Alphabet's Google, Amazon, Dell, Facebook, Microsoft, OpenAI, Oracle, and Tesla... all of which have endorsed the Blackwell platform.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel