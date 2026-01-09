Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
09.01.2026 15:15:00
Nvidia's Jensen Huang and Retail Investors Have a Similar View on AI
For much of last year, artificial intelligence (AI) stocks soared. As in the previous couple of years, investors piled into this investing theme to potentially bet on the next big innovation set to change the way the world operates. AI has already demonstrated its abilities to help companies gain in efficiency, and in the future, the technology may power fully autonomous vehicles, robots, and more.AI stocks' gains were great for many early investors, but one negative element surfaced in recent months -- and that's the price of many of these stocks. Valuations have skyrocketed, and that's stoked concern about the possibility of an AI bubble forming. The idea is the prices of certain players have surpassed the actual value of their businesses -- and this situation may not be sustainable. This weighed on AI stocks in November, though many then rebounded in the later weeks of the year.Against this backdrop, it's logical to wonder how retail investors really view the AI market these days. The answer is: They have a view that's similar to that of Jensen Huang, the chief executive officer of AI giant, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Let's find out more.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!