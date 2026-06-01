Something Holdings Aktie
ISIN: JP3322960000
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02.06.2026 00:10:00
Nvidia's Jensen Huang Just Announced Something Big
In recent years, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has driven the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution by bringing its graphics processing units (GPUs) to data centers. These are the high-performance chips that fuel the simultaneous and complex calculations needed for tasks such as the training of large language models. And this chip, along with related products and services, has helped the company generate record revenue -- it reached more than $215 billion in the latest full year. It's also prompted investors to pile into the stock, driving it to a 450% gain over the past three years. At certain moments, though, some investors have worried about Nvidia's staying power -- at least in its position as top AI chip designer and as the world's biggest company. (Nvidia took that title last year when it soared past $4 trillion in market value; today, it's surpassed $5 trillion.) The tech giant, however, may have just offered those investors a reason to let go of those concerns. At the Computex conference in Taiwan today, Nvidia chief Jensen Huang announced something big. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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