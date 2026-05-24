NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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24.05.2026 11:10:00
Nvidia's Jensen Huang Just Delivered Big News to Shareholders. And It May Influence Your Decision on Whether to Buy Nvidia Stock Right Now.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has seen earnings explode higher quarter after quarter as tech giants rush to get in on its latest artificial intelligence (AI) systems. And that has led to outstanding stock performance -- the shares have climbed more than 600% over the past three years as this AI revolution heats up. But in recent months, investors have expressed concern about one thing in particular. They've worried about whether the high levels of demand will last. Major cloud providers such as Microsoft, Amazon, and other tech leaders have pledged to spend nearly $700 billion this year on infrastructure build-out, and this, of course, is benefiting chip designers such as Nvidia. The concern, though, is that any slowdown in the pace of such spending could do just the opposite -- and weigh on growth.Considering all of this, investors have been particularly tuned in to any messages from tech giants that may offer insight into what's to come. Nvidia chief Jensen Huang, in this week's earnings call, just delivered big news to shareholders -- and it may influence your decision on whether to buy Nvidia stock right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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