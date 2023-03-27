|
27.03.2023 13:00:00
Nvidia's New Software Will Help Chipmakers Produce Even More Powerful AI
The artificial-intelligence (AI) hype is at a fever pitch right now, but the advent of generative AI over the past four months is no fluke. AI companies have been working on these breakthroughs for a long time, and with the introduction of self-learning transformer engines and the unveiling of ChatGPT last fall, it appears AI may now be at an inflection point.The thing about AI is that its growth possibilities aren't linear, but exponential. Based on some recent announcements, AI's learnings and capabilities continue to compound, just as interest does on good investments. One eye-opening example of compounding AI capability was unveiled at Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) GTC conference last week. The company introduced a new software library for something called "computational lithography" -- a key step in the manufacturing process for Nvidia chips themselves.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
