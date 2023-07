Nvidia's Newest Service Makes It Easier Than Ever to Train AI -- What Investors Need to Know

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the company traditionally known for designing chips for high-end video game graphics on PCs, has ushered in a new era of AI . The generative AI chatbot ChatGPT quickly picked up tens of millions of users starting in late 2022, creating ballooning interest in other generative AI services -- nearly all of which are "trained" using Nvidia semiconductor systems. What followed was an epic financial report unlike anything seen before. Cloud infrastructure companies are all scrambling to buy as many AI training chips as they can get their hands on. But Nvidia has a new way to access its hardware that makes AI easier and more affordable to train than ever before: DGX Cloud. Let's get up to speed on what generative AI services like ChatGPT are. AI -powered software has been around for decades, quietly working behind the scenes to do things like organize and present information on the internet or auto-fill words while users type in a word document. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel