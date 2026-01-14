Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
14.01.2026 16:20:00
NVIDIA's Next Chip Isn't Just Faster -- It Could Make AI 10 Times Cheaper to Run
While Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had very little to offer consumers at CES 2026, the GPU giant officially took the wraps off its new Rubin platform for AI data centers. The new platform features the company's Vera CPUs, Rubin GPUs, and a variety of home-grown networking technology. A rack-scale solution with 72 GPUs and a small-scale system with 8 GPUs will be available in the second half of 2026.Image source: Nvidia.One big selling point of Rubin is dramatically lower AI inference costs. Compared to Nvidia's last-gen Blackwell platform, inference workloads on Rubin can be run at a 90% lower cost per token. Tokens are units of data processed by AI models, and it's how customers of those models are generally charged for use.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!